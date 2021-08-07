Grayson County is scheduled to face Bethlehem in a final preseason matchup on the road Friday, Aug 13.
The Cougars will travel to Bardstown for the scrimmage versus Bethlehem. The action is scheduled to being at 6 p.m. CDT.
Prior to visiting Bethlehem, Coach Bryan Jones’ Grayson County team is poised to play familiar foe Hancock County in a preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 6.
Grayson County, a member of Class 5A, District 1, exited the 2020 season 5-3 after making an appearance in the Class 5A Playoffs.
The Bethlehem Eagles, under the direction of head coach Bryan Walker, compiled a 6-3 record in 2020. Bethlehem reached the second round of the 2020 Class 1A Playoffs. Holy Cross edged Bethlehem 28-27 in overtime in the second round of the 2020 Class 1A Playoffs. The loss to Holy Cross eliminated the Eagles from the postseason.
Bethlehem competes in Class 1A, District 2.
Grayson County is set to host Hancock County for its first football scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Hancock County, under the direction of head coach Robert Eubanks, compiled a 6-2 record in 2020. The Hornets reached the second round of the 2020 Class 2A Playoffs. Owensboro Catholic edged Hancock County in the second round of the 2020 Class 2A Playoffs, winning 27-26.
Hancock County competes in Class 2A, District 2.
High school football teams from throughout the state resumed preseason practice at the start of the week.
The 2021 high school football season is slated to kick off Friday, Aug. 20. Grayson County is scheduled to visit rival Edmonson County for its season opener and face long-time Cougar coach Ed Smart.
The rest of Grayson County’s 2021 regular season schedule features Barren County, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Hart County.
