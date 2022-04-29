Jeren VanMeter threw a no-hitter to lead visiting Grayson County over Whitesville Trinity 17-0 in four innings in a 12th District baseball game on Tuesday, April 19.
Grayson County set the tone early, scoring three runs in the top half of the first inning.
Leading 11-0, Grayson County erupted for six runs in the top half of the fourth inning to move ahead 17-0.
VanMeter recorded four strikeouts as he earned the win on the mound.
Landon Huff took the loss on the mound for the Raiders. Huff allowed 10 runs on eight hits over two innings, striking out two.
Thriving at the plate and in the field, Grayson County turned in an error-free performance defensively.
Grayson County outhit Whitesville Trinity 16-0.
VanMeter, Eli Watson, Landon Shiarella, Camden Brothers, Brayden Childress and Michael Wood each collected multiple hits for the Cougars. Watson led Grayson County at the plate, collecting three hits in four at-bats.
Brothers tallied three RBIs for Grayson County while Brothers, Wood and Chandler McCrady added two RBIs each.
McCrady, Ethan Snyder and Landon Haycraft provided one hit apiece for the Cougars.
Childress added one RBI as the Cougars won convincingly in the district matchup.
Defensively, Whitesville Trinity committed five errors.
