Grayson County finished as runner-up to Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament.
Whitesville Trinity shut out Grayson County 3-0 in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament title match at Edmonson County High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, by scores of 26-24, 25-13, 25-12.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 12-26. Whitesville Trinity improved to 25-5.
Multiple Grayson County players were among the student-athletes honored at the conclusion of the tournament. Senior Grace Henderson was named to the 12th District All-Academic Team. Juniors Lillie Payne and Emily Butler were named to the All-12th District Regular Season Team and the All-12th District Volleyball Tournament Team.
Both Whitesville Trinity and Grayson County advanced to the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament.
Grayson County reached the championship by defeating Edmonson County 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Grayson County won 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-2 in the district tournament match.
The Cougars won three of four matches against Edmonson during the 2021 high school volleyball season.
