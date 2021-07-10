The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club held its monthly competition June 26 at its home range in Beaver Dam.
The top finishers among the 32 competitors were:
Women Division Top 51st place — WildFire AKA Pam Maiden from McHenry
2nd place — Outlaw Angel AKA Paula Tallman from Hartford
3rd place — Ladybug AKA Gabriella Casteel from Caneyville
4th place — Ms. Cisco AKA Paula Sissel from Shepherdsville
5th place — Sassy Sparrow AKA Holly Simms from Beaver Dam
Men’s Division Top 5
1st place — Green River AKA Nick Maiden from McHenry
2nd place — Diamondback Billy AKA James Alphin from Pocahontas, Arkansas
3rd place — Shane AKA James Casteel from Horse Branch
4th place — Bobtown Red AKA Robin Russell from Russellville
5th place — Trapper Dan AKA Danny Turner from Doniphan, Missouri
Cowboy Fast Draw is the fastest timed sport in the world. For information, call Nick Maiden at 270-256-0675 or maidennick@yahoo.com or David Shreve at 859-533-3288 or dshreve68@yahoo.com or go to www.cowboyfastdraw.com.
