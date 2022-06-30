The Western Kentucky University ticket office has announced a new Big Red Bundle ticket package for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games.
It includes four tickets to every home football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball game during the 2022-2023 athletic season — excluding postseason play.
This ticket bundle, with a value of $1,100, is priced at $600.
Tickets must be redeemed the day of the game at the ticket gates.
This not a season ticket and does not require an HAF donation.
Seating locations are specific to certain sections.
Payment plans are available.
Additional bundles are available with five- or six-ticket options.
Call the WKU Ticket Office at 1-800-5-BIGRED to take advantage of the limited time offer.
