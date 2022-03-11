University of the Cumberlands freshman Tyler Woosley was among the national title winners at the USA Indoor Archery National Championships on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Competing in his first indoor collegiate national championship, Woosley claimed a collegiate national title in the men’s barebow division. The freshman became the first UC archer to reach the podium in a men’s barebow division as he carded a school record of 953.
Woosley opened the tournament strong, shooting a 263 and 240 on the first day. He followed that first day performance up with a 450 on day two to win the event by seven points.
Woosley also surpassed the previous school record of 890 to claim the gold medal.
An accomplished archer, Woosley is a Grayson County High School graduate from Leitchfield.
The University of the Cumberlands archery team is scheduled to host the USA Outdoor Regionals April 13-15.
