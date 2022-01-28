Cumberlands archer and Grayson County native Tyler Woosley tallied three podium finishes to be named the Mid-South Conference Men’s Shooter of the Week, conference official announced Tuesday.
Tyler Woosley — Cumberlands, Kentucky — Fr. — Falls of Rough
Woosley finished first out of eight shooters in qualifying, earning the top-seed by 84 points.
He posted a 3-0 record and outscored his opponents 18-0 to earn gold in the men’s barebow competition.
The freshman added a gold medal in the barebow mixed team division as he teamed with Katie Karr for the 5-1 win.
Woosley capped off his championship, earning a gold medal in the men’s barebow team division.
Woosley earns his first shooter of the week honor of his career.
— Submitted
