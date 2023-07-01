University of the Cumberlands sophomore Tyler Woosley has repeated as the USA Archery All-Around Men’s Barebow Archer of the Year.
A Grayson County High School graduate who thrived throughout his prep career, Woosley continues to excel at the next level.
Woosley’s teammate, Kaitlyn Shields, earned the All-Around Archer of the Year honor in the women’s fixed pins division.
A trio of the top-three finishes led to Woosley being named the All-Around Men’s Barebow Archer of the Year. The sophomore opened the season with a runner-up finish at the 3D Nationals, where he carded a 372 for the second individual podium finish of his career.
Woosley successfully defended his indoor national title in record setting fashion. The Leitchfield native opened the tournament with a new 600 round national record.
Woosley completed the tournament with a score of 1,038, which broke the national record by five points.
He followed that up by breaking the USA Outdoor national record in men’s barebow after carding a 592 to earn the top qualifying spot.
He became the fifth Cumberlands men’s archer with multiple individual national titles.
An All-American, Woosley will enter his junior year as one of the top college archers in the nation.
