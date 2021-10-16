Seniors Malorie Zurmehly and Destiny Frye represented Grayson County as members of the All-11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament Team.
Zurmehly and Frye were named to the team on Monday, Oct. 4. Grayson County faced a tough test in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
Breckinridge County eliminated Grayson County from the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament, blanking the Cougars 6-0 in the semifinals on Monday, Oct. 4.
Following the loss to Breckinridge County, Grayson County exited the 2021 girls’ high school soccer season 2-12-1.
