St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield will commemorate its 150-year anniversary with a sesquicentennial celebration this Sunday.
Located at 204 North Main St., St. Joseph will celebrate its anniversary with a mass at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, followed by a dinner and celebration at 5:30 p.m.
There were Catholics in and around Leitchfield as far back as 1840. The spiritual needs of these Catholics were attended to by missionaries from Hardin County and from St. Augustine Catholic Church in Grayson Springs. Among these pioneer Priests were Fr. Thomas Joyce, Fr. Patrick Baumbury and Fr. Augustine Degauquier.
According to past recollections, mass was celebrated at the home of Joe Edelen, which used to stand about one block south of the courthouse. In the same house, the visiting priests heard confessions and instructed children in the catechism.
In 1869, the local congregations bought the Valentine Yates property where the church rectory is still located. In 1870, Fr. John Baptist Vandermergel moved to Leitchfield from Grayson Springs, where he had been pastor of St. Augustine. A committee composed of J. C. Elden, Dan O’Riley, James Burtle, G. Higdon and W. L. Conklin led the effort to solicit funds to erect St. Joseph Catholic Church at its present location.
At that time, the railroad connecting Elizabethtown to Paducah was being built through Grayson County, which brought an increase in the number of Irish Catholic families to the area. These men and women joined the effort in building the new church building. Fr. Vandermergel remained in Leitchfield until his death in 1873. He was succeeded by Fr. Melody who oversaw the completion of the inside of the church as well as making some improvements to the rectory. Fr. Melody served St. Joseph parish from 1873-1886 and was then sent to Hopkinsville.
In the next few years, several priests led the congregation at St. Joseph for short periods of time. The clergy included Fr. Henry L. Egart, Fr. Anthony O’Sullivan, Fr. Englebert Schmitt, Fr. Martin O’Conner, Fr. R.C. Ruff, Fr. Joseph Mich and Fr. H.J. Muyssen.
Fr. Louis Beruatto came to lead St. Joseph’s in 1908 and would stay in that role for 48 years. He was ordained on May 13, 1906, in Turin, Italy and moved to the United States. Fr. Beruatto led St. Joseph through the period of history that includes World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II. One of Fr. Beruatto’s greatest achievements was the opening of the parochial school in 1948. The sisters of St. Francis, from Minnesota, lead the school at the beginning with the Ursaline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph taking over later. Msg. Beruatto led St. Joseph until 1956, when he retired to his native Italy.
St. Joseph was then led by Fr. Charles Hughes and Fr. Richard Danhauer for very short periods of time. Fr. Albert Thompson came in 1957 and stayed about four years. Fr. Thompson purchased new pews and oversaw the installation of new steps at the front of the church. Fr. George Hancock came to St. Joseph in 1961 and served until 1963. Fr. Raymond Berthianume came next and served about one year. Fr. Bernard Powers, now Msg, led St. Joseph for the next three years and left to serve as chaplain at Mount St. Joseph. He is the church’s oldest, living former pastor.
On May 4, 1967, St. Joseph celebrated Carroll Lewis Whites’s, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh White, ordination into the priesthood by the Most Reverend Henry Soennaker, Bishop of Owensboro. Fr. White sadly perished in a car accident in 1969 and is buried in St. Joseph Cemetery. The local chapter of the Knights of Columbus is named in his honor.
Fr. William Borntrager was pastor from 1967 to 1969. Fr. Robert Wilson led St. Joseph from 1969-1977. During this time, the parochial school closed, and a new church rectory was constructed by R. E. Hughes. Fr. Leo Dienes served St. Joseph from 1977-1985. During this timeframe, three young men from the parish were ordained to the priesthood. Richard Meredith, ordained June 3, 1978, and John Meredith, ordained on Jan. 12, 1980, are both the sons of William Percy and Margie Mae Simpson Meredith. On Jan. 10, 1981, Anthony Stevenson, son of Floyd and Mary Clark Stevenson, was ordained.
Fr, Anthony Stevenson was appointed to St. Joseph for a few months until Fr. Gerald Calhoun arrived in 1985. Fr. Stevenson then moved to St. Paul Catholic Church in Grayson County. Fr. Calhoun led St. Joseph until 1990, when he was transferred to Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green. Under his guidance, the inside of the church was painted, and the church went to weekend masses with scaffolding overhead. Daily mass was held in the rectory basement.
Fr. Gregory Trawick was assigned in 1990. Under his leadership, the school building was demolished in 1991, and, in its place, the existing parish hall was built.
The church picnics, not held in decades, were reestablished to help pay for the new hall. The parish hall was dedicated by Bishop John McRaith on Sept. 29, 1991.
Fr. Trawick worked diligently with several local ministers to ramp up outreach activities. The group developed times for the various religious communities to gather for prayer services. On two occasions, the churches got together for big picnics on Sunday evenings. It was a time to draw people together and remind them to follow Christ.
In 1995, Fr. Dave Johnson was assigned to St. Joseph and led the parish for the next nine years. He was able to pay off the loan for the parish hall quickly. In 1999, the steeple was replaced, and Fr. Johnson was raised about 90 feet in the air to bless the cross at the top of the steeple. In 2003, Jason McClure, son of Louis and Stella McClure, was ordained into the priesthood by Bishop John McRaith. Fr. Johnson oversaw substantial improvements to the interior of the church, including new plaster for the walls and ceilings, along with marble for the lower section of the side walls in 2003. The oil painting of “The Death of St. Joseph” that hangs above the back altar was also being refurbished at this time. While this renovation was ongoing, masses were held in the parish hall. In January of 2004, Fr. Johnson was assigned to St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm.
In 2004, Fr. Randy Howard was assigned to St. Joseph and led the church until 2014. A major project that occurred during this time period was the replacement of the church roof. A standing seam metal roof was installed in place of the existing style, which was predicted to have a much longer life expectancy. The BBQ Pits were also added, which are used for picnics, other social events and for various fundraisers.
During this time, a piece of property adjoining the back church parking lot became available and was purchased. Fr. Howard moved the rectory to this house on English Street.
In 2014, Fr. Anthony “Tony” Bickett was assigned to serve St. Joseph parish, and he moved his residence back into the rectory on West Walnut Street. The parish hall was remodeled to accommodate the parish offices. Throughout his time there, Fr. Bickett worked to improve the cemetery and the records associated with it.
During his tenure, Fr. Bickett also increased the church’s landholdings by acquiring two more properties adjacent to the church campus. The old bus station, located at the corner of Chestnut and North Main Streets, and a house adjoining the parking lot on the north side became available and were bought with future expansion in mind. The property on the corner is currently rented to a used car dealer and provides the church with a monthly income.
Fr. Bickett also led the parish through the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic with the elimination of church services and helped with the creation of online masses, which continue today. Later, services were held following government guidelines with all participants wearing masks, hand sanitizer in pews, taped off pews and staying six feet apart in communion lines all in hopes of reducing community infections. By the end of 2021, services were basically back to normal.
Several highlights for the parish came during Fr. Bickett’s time. One was the ordination of James Dennis to the Priesthood. Dennis, who is blind and is the son of James and Mary Ain Dennis, is the sixth man from St. Joseph’s parish to be ordained into the priesthood. Secondly, the parish was blessed with the appointments of Deacon Dale DePoyster, Deacon Bob Higbee and Deacon T. J. Dennison to help with members’ continuing faith journeys. The parish hall flooring was replaced and the parish hall kitchen had a facelift during Fr. Bickett’s last year. He announced his intention to retire in early 2022, and he returned to his hometown of Morganfield, Kentucky in May 2022.
Fr. Sinoj Pynadath HGN, a Priest of the Missionary Society of Heralds of Good News, from India, was assigned to St. Joseph and St. John the Evangelist parishes in June 2022.
The church has had many wonderful parishioners, volunteers and benefactors over the last 150 years.
“We are so blessed and if we tried to name them all we would regrettably leave someone off,” officials said. “Please, know that you are remembered and appreciated. Our history is rich because of all the priests, religious and lay ministers that have come before us. We are grateful to all who have served and continue to serve our parish community in any way.”
For more information about St. Joseph Catholic Church, visit stjosephch.org or find the church on Facebook.
