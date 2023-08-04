St. Paul Catholic School held the official groundbreaking ceremony for its new annex on Wednesday, the first day of the new school year.
The Sister Anne Michelle Mudd Memorial Annex will house four new classrooms for preschool (ages 3 through 5), kindergarten, first grade, and second grade.
Father Steve Hohman, addressing attendees of Wednesday’s ceremony, shared the story of the project.
“It really is a great thing that we can come here together on this day to have this, to be able to do this,” Hohman said.
St. Paul officials took the project before the Diocesan Building Committee in May after raising $250,000 of the $450,000 total that would be needed; however, the committee told them that was not good enough, according to Hohman. They needed to be able to specifically show who would provide the rest of the necessary funding.
Hohman said the building committee offered to guide school officials through a 12-week program to garner the remaining pledges, but, with time short, St. Paul set out on a pledge drive of its own.
Hohman recognized St. Paul Catholic School Board member Mona Higdon for being “the spark” that encouraged school officials to begin the pledge drive in earnest among local churches and alumni to garner the remaining funds.
“And, eight days later, we had the pledges that we needed to get this started, so I want to thank everyone who made that possible,” Hohman said, adding that officials received even more pledged funding than was needed. “...We have been blessed by the support of the community on this.”
Hohman also recognized Charlie Stinson and Chris Nelson, who are using their expertise in the construction field to lead the project.
By building the new annex largely through volunteer labor and donated materials, St. Paul expects to complete the project at less than half of what it would cost if a contractor were hired, Hohman said.
While the ground had already been broken prior to Wednesday’s ceremony, Hohman said it took time to demolish the building previously on the property, and the goal is to have the new annex up and running by the end of the current school year, if not long after.
With 75 students currently enrolled, officials hope the annex will allow that number to continue to increase.
“We hope this will help us grow and increase enrollment,” said St. Paul Catholic School Principal Todd Johnston. “This will help grow this community.”
St. Paul Catholic School offers preschool through 8th grade and is located at 1812 St. Paul Rd. in Leitchfield. For more information, call 270-242-7483 or visit stpauleducation.org.
