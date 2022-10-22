The Grayson County Schools Education Technology team has been honored with the 2022 Stilwell Award.
Recipients are Kevin Butler, Joe Lampton, Will Sedam, Daniel Moore, Jeremy Shartzer, Eric Foster, Jerrod Graybeal, Lisa Haycraft, Bonnie Langley, Tina Poindexter, Emily Allen, Kim Keys, Channa Cann, and Misty Roof.
Since 1992, Kentucky Education Technology System (KETS) has been “the” pioneer and national leader in most aspects of educational technology investment, infrastructure, and support for public school districts. A vital part of this effort has been strong partnerships with individuals and entities that continue to assist the Kentucky Department of Education in fulfilling its mission to students and citizens of the Commonwealth.
Named after the late William E. Stilwell, Ph.D., the Stilwell Award is presented to the unsung heroes whom have gone above and beyond the call of duty in education technology; they devote their efforts entirely to our K-12 students, teachers, and administrators. Identified by their red suspenders, the annual Stilwell Award winners represent the best-of-the-best, who show up daily in their tireless service to Kentucky schools and the high-quality education technology services and supports that are required.
For 2022, a unique version of the “red suspenders” award, a meritorious medal in the form of a celebratory coin, has been commissioned for presentation to critical K-12 Education Technology staff in all Kentucky K-12 school districts and the KDE Office of Education Technology (OET). This distinctive coin signifies the individual’s successful and meritorious tour of duty from 10 March 2020 to 11 March 2022, providing quality education technology service on and beyond the school campus for Kentucky K-12 students, teachers, staff, and families throughout the 24-month core of the pandemic. This service provided the connection with students and families to their schools for the continuation of learning and student health supports.
