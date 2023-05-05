Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 4 provided an update this week on the project to replace the KY 224 bridge over the Western Kentucky Parkway in Clarkson.
According to KYTC spokesman Chris Jessie, on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, beams were to be set on the new KY 224 overpass, with work taking place at night to minimize impacts to traffic.
Spans on the parkway’s eastbound side were to be set on Wednesday night, and spans on the westbound side were to be set Thursday night. Throughout the duration of beam setting operations, parkway traffic was to be diverted onto each direction’s respective exit ramp with flaggers in place at the end of the ramp intersecting with KY 224.
The replacement of the KY 224 bridge is part of an ongoing asphalt rehabilitation project along the parkway. This project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 15 of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.