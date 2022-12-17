Stella Faye Clemons, 74, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Estelle Alvey Clemons, and a son, Brian Buckler.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. In keeping with Stella’s wishes, cremation followed the service, and her ashes will be buried in Clarkson Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CDT) Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.