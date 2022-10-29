Stephanie Dawn Roy 1

Stephanie Dawn Roy, 52, of Cave City, Kentucky and formerly of Scottsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at her residence. The Memphis, Tennessee native was a former employee of Sumitomo and a daughter of the late George Carruthers Allen II and Vicki Suzanne Neal Allen Priddy, who survives. She is survived by two sons, Kelby Roy (Whitney) and Slate Dalton (Josie Halloway), all of Scottsville, Kentucky; her mother, Vicki Suzanne Priddy (Ron), of Brownsville, Kentucky; one brother, Chris Rutledge (Donnita), of Leitchfield, Kentucky; and two sisters, Megan Vincent (Brandon), of Brownsville, Kentucky, and Patricia Duncan, of California. Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.goadfh.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.