Stephanie Dawn Roy, 52, of Cave City, Kentucky and formerly of Scottsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at her residence. The Memphis, Tennessee native was a former employee of Sumitomo and a daughter of the late George Carruthers Allen II and Vicki Suzanne Neal Allen Priddy, who survives. She is survived by two sons, Kelby Roy (Whitney) and Slate Dalton (Josie Halloway), all of Scottsville, Kentucky; her mother, Vicki Suzanne Priddy (Ron), of Brownsville, Kentucky; one brother, Chris Rutledge (Donnita), of Leitchfield, Kentucky; and two sisters, Megan Vincent (Brandon), of Brownsville, Kentucky, and Patricia Duncan, of California. Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.goadfh.com.
