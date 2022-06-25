Stephen D. Foster, age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born on May 19, 1947 in Hartford, Kentucky, the son of the late Ray and Dorothy Smith Foster.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Ralph Foster, of Leitchfield, and a son, Bret Foster (Sally), of Lexington, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Eddie Callaway officiating. Burial was in the Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford, Kentucky.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
