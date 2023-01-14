Stephen Dale Taylor Sr., age 67, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in Texas.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Johnson, and his son, Stephen D. Taylor, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tylene Woosley.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas.
Burial will be in the Rabbit Flat Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in Caneyville, Kentucky at 11 a.m. with Dermitt Funeral Home in charge of the final burial arrangements.
Visitation was at the Moore Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
