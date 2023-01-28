Stephen Elliot Crawford, age 62, of Bradsfordville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Big Clifty, Kentucky.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1960 in Hardin County, Kentucky, the son of the late John and Rosemary Allen Crawford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen, and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jason McCray will be officiating.
