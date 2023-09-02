Steven Ray Cross, age 60, passed away at his residence on Aug. 26, 2023. He was born on Aug. 1, 1963, to the late David E. & Dorothy Lou (Whitaker) Cross.
Steven leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Willodean Haynes; daughter April (Ryan Payton) Haynes & their son, Jonathan Haynes (Angela Phillpot).
Steven was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. The visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.