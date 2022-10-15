Midway University is ranked first in the River States Conference Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
The Eagles received seven first place votes and 84 points total.
Grayson County High School graduate Draven Stewart is a junior for the Eagles.
Closely following Midway in the preseason poll is IU Kokomo (Ind.) with 79 points overall. Point Park (Pa.) and Rio Grande (Ohio) round out the top four with 69 and 68 points, respectively. Both Point Park and Rio Grande received one first-place vote.
St. Mary of the Woods (Ind.) and Ohio Christian round out the top six with 58 points and 56 points, respectively. IU East (Ind.) received 48 votes while Alice Lloyd earned 30 points.
Oakland City (Ind.) claimed ninth place with 22 votes while Brescia rounded out the Top 10 with 19 points, just two ahead of WVU Tech.
The 2022 RSC Cross Country Championships will be held at IU Kokomo on Saturday, Nov. 5.
