Junior Draven Stewart was one of 397 student-athletes named to the Midway University Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester.
Stewart is a Grayson County High School graduate who hails from Leitchfield and continues to excel in college. Stewart is a member of the Midway University men’s cross country and track and field teams.
To be listed on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, the student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average (GPA) of a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the semester.
Of the record 397 student-athletes to be named to the honor roll, 206 were named to the Dean’s List — which requires a 3.60 GPA — while 95 Eagles achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.
As a department, Midway’s student-athletes maintained a 3.09 GPA for the semester while 25 of the 28 teams recorded a team GPA above a 3.0.
“Semester after semester, our student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom,” said Dr. Rusty Kennedy, Vice President of Admissions and Athletics. “These incredible numbers are a testament to their hard work and dedication to make academics their number one priority.”
The Midway University women’s tennis team recorded the highest team GPA with a 3.55, while the MU women’s cross country team carded the second highest team GPA with a 3.51. The women’s golf team rounded out the top three with a 3.50 team GPA for the semester.
The baseball team placed the most honorees on the honor roll with 49, while the women’s and men’s soccer team had 33 and 29 honorees, respectively. The equestrian hunt seat team and the softball team each had 24 honorees.
Stewart and his Midway teammates are scheduled to compete at the Jim Vargo Invitational in Louisville on Friday, March 17.
