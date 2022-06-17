The River States Conference has announced its 2022 All-RSC Scholar-Athlete Teams, and Grayson County High School graduate Draven Stewart is among the honorees.
Stewart is a Brescia University sophomore from Leitchfield.
The 2022 All-RSC Scholar-Athlete Team honorees from Brescia University follow.
Softball: Allie Robertson, Brittney Booker, Haylee Frizzell, Makayla Steward.
Baseball: Colin Garrett, Diego Colon, Dillon Porter, Ethan Boutkan, Hunter Canada, Joshua Martini, Kevin Foster, Kyle Leftwich, Kyle Taylor, Mark Liberato, Mike Lonak, John Clements, Preston Hendershot, Shom Berry, Thomas Clark, Tyler Milby.
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field: Abagale Huelsman, Abigail Burgett, Alayna Petri, Breanna Alderton, McKenzie Severs, Lexi Nicholas, Marianne Glaziner, Morgan Curry, Sheyenna Stytz.
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field: Draven Stewart, James Barrow, Talon Hutto, Wes Wheatley.
Women’s Tennis: Danielle Mattis, Eleni Stravolemos, Hannah-Joy Simms, Mazvita Ngorosha.
Men’s Tennis: Daniel Paez Hernandez, Danila Pyzh, Joao Paulo De Carvalho, Juan Tavera Moreno, Parker Johnston.
