At the May 14 Commencement Ceremony, Midway University conferred degrees on 83 graduate students and 246 undergraduate students who completed their coursework over the last academic year. This graduating class included individuals from 31 states and 7 countries.
Among Midway University’s graduates was Jacob Stinnett, of Leitchfield, who earned a BS.
Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. Founded in 1847, Midway University’s total enrollment (including traditional and online undergraduate, graduate, and dual credit students) is more than 1,800 from across Kentucky, the U.S., and several countries.
Undergraduate students can select from more than 20 career-focused majors. The University has 28 athletic teams including two equestrian teams. Academic and athletic scholarships are available. In fact, Midway University is the “Most Affordable Private University in Central Kentucky” with 98% of traditional undergraduate students receiving institutional aid.
Located on a 200-acre horse farm and in a bucolic rural location, the campus is both beautiful and safe. Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati, Ohio are within easy driving distance.
More information is available online at www.midway.edu or www.gomidwayeagles.com.
— Submitted
