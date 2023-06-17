In April, the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy released a comprehensive poll that reveals some troubling signs regarding the current state of philanthropy in the U.S. The poll indicates that 48% of those surveyed believe nonprofits are heading in the wrong direction, while only a third perceive charities as significant contributors to society.
Though it may be tempting for those in the nonprofit sector to attribute this apathy and distrust towards nonprofits to the general public or state of the world, I firmly believe that nonprofit leaders should use this information as an opportunity for introspection. We must delve into the root causes of this disconnect and determine the steps we can take to bridge the gap.
As the President and CEO of United Way of Central Kentucky, I strongly believe that a great deal of the solution lies in proactive community outreach and education. While the impact of United Way’s work is apparent to me, my staff, and our volunteers as we witness it firsthand, it may not be as evident to those who are less engaged with our organization.
However, it is not the responsibility of the public to actively engage with our mission. It is our duty as nonprofit leaders to continuously seek opportunities to familiarize community members with the vital programs we pursue and the critical causes we support. One excellent initiative that embodies this approach is our upcoming Day of Action. Spanning from June 19 to 23, this event will connect community volunteers with meaningful causes throughout our five-county region, encompassing Hardin, Breckinridge, Meade, LaRue and Grayson counties. Interested individuals can sign up to volunteer or submit project proposals for consideration by visiting unitedwayck.org/volunteer.
Through this event and numerous other community engagements, our aim is not only to facilitate productive and impactful volunteer projects but also to foster a newfound understanding and passion for philanthropy within our community. To learn more about our mission and various ways to contribute, please visit unitedwayck.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.