There are many reasons why we should discuss suicide prevention. The fact that there are too many who die from suicide, the common misconceptions of why people commit suicide, and not realizing all the resources out there are just a few reasons why I take the time to discuss suicide awareness. Maybe the most alarming fact is that suicide can be unexpected. A person who commits suicide, on the surface, can seem happy in life. However, there is more to consider. There is more to understand.
I can recall growing up and hearing that suicide is selfish. I would ask myself many times how anyone could take their own life. I could not fathom how a person comes to that level in life. In 2018 my world changed, though. Due to my decision not to seek professional help, I progressed to a dark state in life, and I could no longer see logic. All I could see was a major problem in front of me, behind me, and all around me. To me, I could only see the problem with no way out. I never thought about my family and friends; it wasn’t about getting attention from them. It wasn’t about being selfish. I had come to a point in my life where I didn’t want to live anymore. After hitting rock bottom, I finally reached out for help. I put myself in therapy. That was the best decision I ever made.
Looking back on that year is foggy. I don’t understand a lot about it, and, if I had to connect the dots on how I got there to begin with, I would struggle to do so. Nevertheless, it all happened. I remind myself of this daily. I tell myself that life is full of ups and downs. Even though I can never imagine being suicidal again, I understand that I had thought I would never be in such a state, but it happened.
Mental health changes. It’s not a constant state, and it’s important to understand that how we process problems today may be totally different from how we process problems in a few days, months, or years. It’s important that we not only know the resources to give to other people. We also need to know about the resources should we ever need them. These resources save countless lives every day. They saved mine—they might save your life someday.
Over the past few months, a message of hope has gone out through numerous media outlets. The 988 service offers a number that connects those in need to licensed professionals. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Along with 988, there are licensed mental health providers in just about every community. These men and women commit their lives to helping those who find themselves where I found myself—in a state of despair.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. During this month, let’s carry the message of 988 to friends and family. Let’s have those difficult conversations where we ask others if they are truly okay. Let’s be there for one another, and let’s not only do this during September. Let’s do these things every day of the year. It’s a commitment that could save lives. I started this article by saying that too many people die from suicide. How many is too many? One single case is too many. One life that is lost is too precious not to promote awareness. In 2021, 1.7 million adults in the United States attempted suicide, according to the CDC.
For more information about suicide prevention, visit 988lifeline.org.
