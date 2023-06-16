Grayson County High School is preparing to host its summer football camp at GCHS June 20-22.
The non-contact football camp is for student-athletes entering grades 1-8 and will be held from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each day.
The fee for the football camp is $40 per camper. Checks should be made payable to Grayson County Football Boosters.
Each participant in the camp will receive instruction from current GCHS coaches. Football fundamentals will be taught throughout the camp. In addition, current and former GCHS standouts will make appearances at the camp.
The camp will be under the direction of GCHS Coach Bryan Jones and his coaching staff. For more information on the football camp, email Jones at bryan.jones@grayson.kyschools.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.