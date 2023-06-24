Grayson County Thrive is sponsoring its summer Resource Fair again this year.
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 27 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Grayson County Extension Office, located at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield.
Organizers say this is going to be one of the largest information events ever held in the area, with over 60 venders scheduled to be on hand to share what services they provide.
Tracy Dennison, one of the co-founders of Grayson County Thrive, said the group was formed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic out of a need to bring better awareness of services that are available locally to the community.
“Debbie Childress, Jessica Embry, and myself came together over lunch one day to discuss the need for the area, and, out of that, this group was formed and has worked to help spread the word about local services,” said Dennison.
Jessica Embry added, “We have many great services available right here in Grayson County, and our goal is to make sure our local residents know they can access most anything locally, without going out of town.”
The Resource Fair has venders ranging from health care services to employers and everything in between. The local Lions Club will be on hand to provide eye exam screenings, as well as A1C testing.
“I had no idea that I had high blood sugar levels until I had an A1C test,” Dennison said. “Being diabetic is not something a person doesn’t know is a problem unless they are screened, and we are so lucky to have this group coming to the event.”
There will also be on-site HIV testing provided by Target 4, and many of the departments at Owensboro Health will be on hand to provide information and screenings, too. Local hair dressers have also donated free haircut vouchers to the first 40 kids who come through the event.
In addition to the medical services, providers will have booths set up both inside and out to inform the community of the services they offer. There will be activities for both the children and adults—with demonstrations going on throughout the day. The National Guard will entertain kids with its inflatable obstacle course, and the Grayson County Schools Summer Feeding Bus will be on hand to provide lunch. Adults will be provided a free lunch by the Cattleman’s Association, and the Lion’s Club will treat everyone to ice cream. There will be free swag bags for the first 150 adults and kids and many door prizes.
Dennison wanted to thank everyone for helping to make this happen.
“So many have come together to make this event happen again this year, and it has really grown leaps and bounds,” she said. “I want to invite everyone to take some time to come out Tuesday and walk through to gather information that you or a family member might need at some point.”
