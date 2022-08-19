Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson discussed the school district’s plans and changes being put into place in the current school year during this month’s Grayson County Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon.
According to Robinson, two themes came out of the summer: school safety and construction.
Robinson said the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that saw 19 students and two teachers killed “put school safety back at the forefront” and notes that everyone — students, teachers, faculty, staff, and community members — is “on duty” when it comes to preventing such events.
“It takes everyone playing their part in keeping schools safe,” he said.
According to Robinson, someone typically shows signs before a shooting, and he encouraged community members to say something if they see or hear such signs.
With this in mind, Grayson County Schools (GCS) has implemented a number of school safety policies this year, including the construction of new enclosed lobby areas between the main door and school entry at all schools over the past two years.
This provides controlled access to the schools with set procedures all visitors must follow to be permitted inside the schools. All visitors are now required to provide a valid ID, state their purpose of visit, and receive a visitor badge. IDs must also always be shown when picking up a child from school.
Additionally, Robinson said, when class is in session, all classroom doors in the school must remain closed and locked.
The district has partnered with multiple local law enforcement agencies to have school resource officers (SROs) in all of the district’s schools as well. Currently, the Leitchfield Police Department is providing SROs at Grayson County High School, Grayson County Middle School, Lawler Elementary School, and Wilkey Elementary School; while the Clarkson Police Department is providing an SRO to Clarkson Elementary School. Officials are working with other agencies to place an SRO at Caneyville Elementary School as well.
School faculty and staff have undergone training on how to respond to an active shooter scenario, and are asking community members to calmly discuss school, internet, and social media safety with their children.
“The students are a big portion of your school safety plan,” said Robinson, explaining that it is important to discuss safety issues with children, even at a young age.
In addition to the construction of safety vestibules at each of the district’s schools, GCS has also, over the last several years, made an effort to maintain and update its buildings, according to Robinson.
These projects include a $9.5 million renovation that is currently under way at GCMS, as well as the replacement of the GCHS football field bleachers and press box.
Robinson also discussed the $10 million the district received from the state for the renovation of the Grayson County Technology Center, though, he said, this project will likely take a few years to complete as at least double that amount is needed to fully renovate the building.
To stay up to date with the district’s activities, visit graysoncountyschools.com.
