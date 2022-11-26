Susan Joan Rhodes, 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family who loved her.
She was born on March 12, 1950, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late John T. and Caroline Broska Habicht.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Harold Rhodes, of Leitchfield; and her children, Harry Rhodes (Rochelle), of Rhode Island, and Patricia Collard (Kevin), of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Mass was at noon Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield with Father Sinoj Paul Pynadath, HGN, officiating. Burial was in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Rosary was said at the funeral home on Tuesday beginning at 11:15 a.m. before leaving for the church.
