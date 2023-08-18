A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a month-long crime spree, police say.
From July 14 through Aug. 12, Grayson County deputies responded to no less than 10 burglaries, thefts, and destruction of property incidents in and around Grayson County, according to a news release.
The crime spree also included a felony stolen vehicle pursuit with the Leitchfield Police Department. The thefts included but were not limited to stolen vehicles, four-wheelers, UTVs, guns, and identity theft.
At one point, the suspect, 23-year-old Tyler W. Corbin, fled into a wooded area with a rifle after he discovered that police were looking for him. He was spotted by a police drone holding the rifle.
“The thefts and burglaries were not limited to Grayson County, as Corbin also terrorized the citizens of Breckinridge County,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in the release.
The Hardinsburg Police Department received a complaint of an attempted theft, and a male subject was later spotted walking by Breckinridge County Sheriff Billy Richardson. After a foot pursuit, Richardson placed the man, who was later identified as Corbin, under arrest.
“Corbin was a known drug addict, and had already committed multiple crimes due to his addiction,” Chaffins said in the release. “His crimes were placed in a diversion program, which meant, under certain conditions, his crimes would be dismissed, if he stayed out of trouble for a specified period.”
However, Corbin ignored the conditions of his court diversion and warnings by judges, walked out of rehabilitation, and began his crime spree, police say.
“Based on information received from family members of the suspect, methods of operation by Corbin, and number of weapons stolen during his spree, we were not optimistic about him turning himself in peacefully,” said Chaffins. “However, we are thankful that no one was physically injured or killed during his criminal acts. Hopefully, the courts will see that this criminal has ignored their warnings and conditions and has shown that he has no intention of complying with them in the future.”
Corbin has been charged with multiple felony counts of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief in Grayson and Breckinridge counties, and, police say, multiple other felony charges are likely as the investigations continue.
He was lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center this past Saturday.
