Talking heads
I frequently hang out with talking heads in the morning. Not the talk show host who is pretentiously celebrated, nor the news media, which has no genuine connection to or interest in many of its viewers. But the talking heads of my hometown. Oh, what a way to get a scoop. There is a constant flow of news and opinions — with occasional slander, but without deliberate harm or destructive purpose.
A lot of laughter and old stories repeated, often needed to remind us of past mistakes. People coming in and out, older retired men asking the young ones, “Where are you going today?” “Have big plans?” “Go make some money!” They yell from the table as they are leaving. Continually, the door opens and closes. So do opportunities, as the wise ones say. “Make the best of today.” “Better eat good this morning.” It’s words of concern and support that rise from the tables, meeting you face to face like a coffee cup when you take a sip.
A place where orders are taken but never given. And the waitress, remembering everyone by name, asks, “What can I get for you?” It continues to get louder as everyone is talking at the same time. As a result, you start listening to historical accounts, including any progression years. Now the younger sit and listen to the arguments. These are not just heads talking, but influencers, investors, creators, leaders, officers, laborers, and heroes.
Tracy Wright
Caneyville
