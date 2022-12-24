Tanya Marie Hockenbury, age 39, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on Jan. 8, 1983, in Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert “Bobby” and Karen (Dennis) Smallwood.
Tanya was a caring and loving mother, who always put others before herself. In her free time, she enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses and cooking. She also had a special love for her dogs.
Left to honor Tanya’s memory are her husband, Shannon Hockenbury; two children, Dakota Smallwood and Kayley Hockenbury; and one brother, Robert “B.J.” Smallwood.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sarah Hockenbury.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel in Leitchfield. Burial was in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Hockenbury. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Tanya Marie Hockenbury and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
