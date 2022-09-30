The work environment has been changed forever by the pandemic brought on by COVID, but perhaps no industry had to adapt faster than education.
Teachers were forced to immediately change from an in-person model to suddenly learn new technology so students could learn in an online environment.
That added pressure, in addition to low pay in a job market that has seen other wages rise much greater than in education, has made it difficult for school systems throughout Kentucky to find enough teachers. School officials are seeing problems due to a change in retirement benefits and a political climate that makes teachers uneasy.
Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson said recently Grayson County is no different than the rest of the state.
The local school system is depending on retired instructors to return to the classroom to help shore up shortages. Some of them agreed to do so on a long-term assignment.
“They were retained from the previous year or hired well in advance of the current school year beginning,” Robinson said. “That has provided continuity and stability within our schools and for students and their families.”
There are also 11 teachers in the system taking advantage of an emergency certification while the same number are using what is known as option 6.
Those who are emergency certified must have a Bachelor’s Degree but are not certified in the education field. They are allowed to teach for one year.
The option 6 allows persons with a non-education related degree (minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree) to become certified and teach while working towards their license.
Using teachers in those categories has both positives and negatives.
Many of them have life experiences that they can bring to the classroom. They are often enthusiastic about getting into the education field after working other jobs. On the other hand, they do not have the knowledge a certified teacher has when getting out of college.
It has also become especially difficult to attract Math and Science teachers.
“This is typical in most districts since these tend to be areas with fewer candidates,” Robinson said. “It’s an issue of supply and demand. There is, for example and at any given time, typically a larger pool of Social Studies or English teachers than Math or Science teachers.”
Wages in the Grayson County school system are comparable to those in surrounding districts, including the larger Hardin County system.
However, Robinson admitted it is sometimes difficult to attract young people to a rural area. And, he noted, if they do come, they may not stay long.
“We hire teachers from other counties, but they seem to move back home when a position is open,” he said. “There are any number of reasons a teacher would choose one district over another (when) considering equal positions including commute time, childcare, children’s school schedules, other family and/or lifestyle considerations.”
Help could be on the way.
Grayson County has instituted several programs to help recruit more teachers.
According to school officials, the district has developed a “grow your own” program through an education technician career pathway at GCHS. Students who have gone through the program are currently working in district elementary schools, with hopefully more to follow.
“We also frequently participate in job fairs, networking through professional development and association membership, and other personal or word-of-mouth opportunities,” Robinson said.
He recently attended a meeting where he learned that Campbellsville University is seeing in an increase in the number of students who are majoring in Education.
