A teenager was charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of his stepfather Monday night.
At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies responded to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield on the report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
According to a GCSO news release, upon arrival, deputies discovered 38-year-old Timothy J. Higdon lying in the floor, bleeding from his torso.
Deputies also located the alleged perpetrator, a 15-year-old juvenile whose identity was not released by police, at the scene. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.
Higdon was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital by Grayson County EMS, and he was pronounced dead at 10:38 p.m. by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Police said the juvenile was initially charged with attempted murder (domestic violence), first-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence; however, the attempted murder charge was amended to murder after Higdon died from his injuries.
The teenage suspect was transported to the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.
