A 14-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County Monday afternoon.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) was requested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision that occurred westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 91 mile-marker.
According to a press release from KSP Post 4 Trooper Scotty Sharp, the preliminary investigation revealed that, leading up to the accident, 48-year-old April Mitchell, of Paducah, had been operating a 2006 Ford Expedition pulling a travel trailer westbound on the parkway, when, for unknown reasons, the trailer began to sway back and forth, causing Mitchell to lose control before overturning and striking a guardrail.
A 14 year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. Mitchell and five other passengers were transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway were closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. KSP was also assisted at the scene by the Caneyville Fire Department, Leitchfield Fire Department, and Grayson County EMS.
The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Tyler Lynch.
