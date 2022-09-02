A Grayson County High School student lost her life in a crash on Falls of Rough Road Monday night.
At 6:11 p.m. Monday, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road on the call of a single-vehicle injury crash.
“It was raining, and water was pooling in the roadway,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in a press release. “Our preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet SUV was southbound on KY 79 when, for unknown reasons, (it) left the roadway.”
The operator, a 17-year-old Grayson County High School student whose identity has been withheld due to her age, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, and the SUV overturned, striking a tree with its top. It came to a final rest on its wheels facing east, trapping the driver inside.
She was extracted from the vehicle by the Falls of Rough Volunteer Fire Department and transported by Grayson County EMS to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center where she later died, according to Chaffins.
Weather appeared to be a factor in the crash.
