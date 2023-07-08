Terri Lynn Geary Coleman, age 66, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville, Kentucky.
She was born on July 12, 1956 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elmer Geary and Hazel Payton Geary.
She is survived by her daughter, Jayme Coleman May (Chad), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Miranda Victoria Coleman.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Rev. James Thornton will be officiating. Burial will be in the Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
