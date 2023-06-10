Terry Barnes, age 67, of West Point, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2023.
He was born on May 30, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Charles Barnes and Lucille Lambert Allen.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Candy Barnes, and his son, Michael White.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Vol Layman Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.