Terry Gene Pullen, age 81, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his home in Georgetown.
He was born on May 16, 1941 in Madrid, Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the son of the late Stephen and Leah Gray Pullen.
He retired from working as an educator and teacher, working also in administration, and as a Financial Aide Assistant for the Owensboro School System. He enjoyed doing mechanical work, and wood working. He built houses and furniture. He married his wife, Bobbie Gail King Pullen on Aug. 13, 1961. He was a member of Hawesville United Methodist Church and later attended Georgetown United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie Gail King Pullen, and his daughter, Terri Gail Pullen, both of Georgetown, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. on Monday until time of services.
