Terry Lee Peterson, age 76, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on June 27, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late, Evelyn Muriel Smith Peterson and Quentin Howard Peterson. Along with his parents Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin L. Peterson, and son, Terry A. Peterson.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Keys Peterson, and children, Terri L. Peterson, of Mattson, Illinois, Faith M. Peterson, of Sparta, Wisconsin, Michael L Newton, of Duncanville, Alabama, and Sara R. Dunham, of Bardstown, Kentucky.
Visitation was held at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington, Kentucky on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. EDT and Tuesday after 9 a.m. EDT. There was an Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. with a Masonic service following.
Funeral Services were held at the Alexander Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT with Bro. Tim Lucas officiating. Military Honors took place, along with burial, in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Irvington, Kentucky.
