In my 2003 dark-comedy novel, The Amazing Mister Alphabet, I wrote about the lies to which we are constantly subjected: “Lies, lies, and more lies. So many lies that we as a society no longer bother to discredit and discard the lies foisted upon us, but rather, we judge the lies according to their cleverness and originality and artistry. Liars who are extremely clever and original and artistic can make millions of dollars off their talent.”
I was referring mostly to advertisers, politicians, and writers when I wrote that. For example, advertisements for the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia featured a fictional coffee picker named Juan Valdez and his mule Conchita, carrying sacks of harvested coffee beans. The voiceover proudly proclaimed that Colombian coffee beans were “handpicked by Juan Valdez.” Of course, that would have made Señor Valdez a very busy picker.
In 2003, I had no idea that misinformation, and/or disinformation, would soon become a multibillion-dollar industry. I first became aware of the problem in 2016, when I saw several dubious posts on Facebook. One post proclaimed: “Pope endorses Donald Trump.” The Catholic Church had moved far to the right, but I couldn’t believe the pope had endorsed Donald Trump. It turned out, of course, that he did not.
Another popular post in 2016 claimed that the Clintons were running a human trafficking and child sex ring out of a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor. “Pizzagate,” as it came to be called, was also entirely untrue — and not without consequences. According to Wikipedia, “a man from North Carolina traveled to Comet Ping Pong to investigate the conspiracy and fired a rifle inside the restaurant...The restaurant owner and staff also received death threats from conspiracy theorists. Pizzagate is generally considered a predecessor to the QAnon conspiracy theory.”
According to ABC News: “An abiding sense of loyalty to the fringe online conspiracy movement known as QAnon is emerging as a common thread among scores of the men and women from around the country arrested for their participation in the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection, court records reveal.”
It’s not just far-right extremists who believe these false narratives. Soon after Trump became president, I posted on Facebook a picture of a whale being processed on a whaling ship, and I wrote a little fake news story: “President Trump lifts US whaling ban. Will bring thousands of jobs to New England, Trump says.”
Most of my Facebook friends were progressive Democrats (like me). At least a dozen people wrote comments expressing their outrage. Not one single person fact-checked or disbelieved the story. It destroyed the last of my confidence in Facebook, and I quit Facebook shortly thereafter.
Alex Jones ranks among the biggest liars and spreaders of misinformation. New York magazine has described Jones as “America’s leading conspiracy theorist”, and the Southern Poverty Law Center describes him as “the most prolific conspiracy theorist in contemporary America.”
According to Wikipedia: “Jones was born on February 11, 1974, in Dallas, Texas...He attended Anderson High School...After graduating, Jones briefly attended Austin Community College before dropping out.
“As a teenager, he read None Dare Call It Conspiracy, a book by John Birch Society conspiracy theorist Gary Allen, which alleged global bankers controlled American politics rather than elected officials. It had a profound influence on him....
“The Waco siege at the Branch Davidian complex near Waco, Texas, had an impact on Jones...[confirming] ‘his belief in the inexorable progress of unseen, malevolent forces.’ It was at this time he started to host a call-in show on public access television in Austin.
“The Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995, was intended by perpetrator Timothy McVeigh as a response to...the botched resolution of the Waco siege on its second anniversary. Jones...did not believe the bombing had been the responsibility of McVeigh and his associate Terry Nichols.”
“In 1998, Jones organized a successful campaign to build a new Branch Davidian church...He claimed that David Koresh and his followers were peaceful people who were murdered by Attorney General Janet Reno and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms during the siege.
“On the day of the 9/11 attacks, Jones said on his radio show there was a ‘98% chance this was a government-orchestrated controlled bombing.’ He began promoting the conspiracy theory that the Bush administration was behind the attack.
“On 2 December 2015, Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, appeared on The Alex Jones Show, with Trump stating to Jones at the end: ‘your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down. You’ll be very, very impressed, I hope.’
“During his 2016 presidential campaign...Trump linked to InfoWars articles as sources for his claim ‘thousands and thousands’ of Muslims celebrated 9/11...A few days before one of Trump’s rallies, InfoWars published a video claiming Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had mental health issues, which Trump recycled in his campaign speech...Trump’s claim the 2016 vote would be rigged...followed a Jones video making the same claim two days earlier.
“Jones ran a campaign attacking former president Bill Clinton as a rapist...In late 2015, InfoWars began selling T-shirts with the slogan ‘Hillary for Prison.’
“According to Jones, Trump called him on the day after the election to thank him for his help in the campaign.”
Sadly, we expect to hear lies in the political arena. “Alternative facts” was the phrase used by Trump’s advisor, Kellyanne Conway. Liars and conspiracy theorists invoke their First Amendment right to free speech, using it as a shield and a weapon in their relentless war on the truth.
According to Wikipedia: “Jones spread discredited conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a false flag operation by gun control advocates. He stated ‘no one died’ in Sandy Hook, and the incident was ‘staged,’ ‘synthetic,’ ‘manufactured,’ ‘a giant hoax’ and ‘completely fake with actors.’ ”
Because of Jones’ blatant lies, parents of the murdered children faced harassment, stalking, and death threats.
Several parents of the murdered children have filed defamation lawsuits against Jones — and they are winning. According to NBC News: “A Texas jury ordered Jones to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to the parents of one child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre. The parents...had sued Jones for defamation after Jones accused them of faking the death of their son in order to attack gun rights.
“In addition to the $4.1 million...the jury determined Jones would also have to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages.
“This is not only a large blow to Jones, who has already filed for bankruptcy, but to other conspiracy-theory fomenters who fill their audiences’ heads with stories of the deep state, a stolen election and a child-sex ring in the basement of a pizza restaurant.”
Jones, a community college dropout, is reportedly worth $270 million — money he made off his lies and misinformation.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
