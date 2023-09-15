Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, represents the 5th Senate District, which includes Breckinridge, Butler, Grayson, Ohio, and Meade Counties. He serves as co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Health Services. He is also a member of the Interim joint committees on Education; Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection, and Families and Children. Additionally, Meredith serves as a member of the Certificate of Need Task Force and was most recently named as co-chair for the KY Health and Human Services Delivery System Task Force.