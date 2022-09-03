When I was a schoolkid in the ‘60s and ‘70s, there was a popular belief that people were either right-brained or left-brained. People are either right or lefthanded, and the brain controls the body, so it almost kinda makes sense, right?
According to Britannica: “The notion that the right half of the brain is the creative half and the left half is the analytical half and that our individual traits are determined by which half is dominant is widespread in popular psychology....
“The idea that there are right-brained and left-brained people is a myth. Although we all obviously have different personalities and talents, there’s no reason to believe these differences can be explained by the dominance of one half of the brain over the other half. Recent research using brain imaging technology hasn’t found any evidence of right or left dominance.”
In 2003, I was an EDU major at Western Kentucky University. In an Educational Psychology class, I first learned of Howard Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligences. This theory is still widely taught today.
According to Simply Psychology (6/9/2020), “Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligences” by Michele Marenus: “Gardner introduced eight different types of intelligences consisting of: Linguistic, Logical/Mathematical, Spatial, Bodily-Kinesthetic, Musical, Interpersonal, Intrapersonal, and Naturalist....
“Linguistic intelligence...deals with sensitivity to the spoken and written language, ability to learn languages, and capacity to use language to accomplish certain goals. People with linguistic intelligence, such as William Shakespeare and Oprah Winfrey, have an ability to analyze information and create products involving oral and written language such as speeches, books, and memos.”
Potential career choices for people with linguistic intelligence include lawyer, author, journalist, speaker, and politician.
“Logical-mathematical intelligence refers to the capacity to analyze problems logically, carry out mathematical operations, and investigate issues scientifically. People with logical-mathematical intelligence, such as Albert Einstein and Bill Gates, have an ability to develop equations and proofs, make calculations, and solve abstract problems.”
Careers you could dominate with your logical-mathematical intelligence include mathematician, accountant, statistician, scientist, and computer analyst.
“Spatial intelligence features the potential to recognize and manipulate the patterns of wide space (those used, for instance, by navigators and pilots) as well as the patterns of more confined areas, such as those of importance to sculptors, surgeons, chess players, graphic artists, or architects. People with spatial intelligence, such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Amelia Earhart, have an ability to recognize and manipulate large-scale and fine-grained spatial images.”
Careers you could dominate with your spatial intelligence include pilot, surgeon, architect, graphic artist, and interior decorator.
Surgeons and architects typically make a good living.
“Bodily kinesthetic intelligence is the potential of using one’s whole body or parts of the body (like the hand or the mouth) to solve problems or to fashion products. People with bodily-kinesthetic intelligence, such as Michael Jordan and Simone Biles, have an ability to use one’s own body to create products, perform skills, or solve problems through mind-body union.”
Careers you could dominate with your bodily-kinesthetic intelligence include dancer, athlete, surgeon, mechanic, carpenter, and physical therapist.
Some dancers and athletes are fabulously wealthy and successful, but most of them are not. Surgeons typically earn a good living. Mechanics and carpenters — not so much.
“Musical intelligence refers to the skill in the performance, composition, and appreciation of musical patterns. People with musical intelligence, such as Beethoven and Ed Sheeran, have an ability to recognize and create musical pitch, rhythm, timbre, and tone.”
Careers you could dominate with your musical intelligence include singer, composer, DJ, musician.
This is much like bodily intelligence. Some musicians are fabulously wealthy and successful, but most of them are not.
“Interpersonal intelligence is the capacity to understand the intentions, motivations, and desires of other people and consequently to work effectively with others. People with interpersonal intelligence, such as Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa, have an ability to recognize and understand other people’s moods, desires, motivations, and intentions.”
Careers you could dominate with your interpersonal intelligence include teacher, psychologist, manager, salesperson, and public relations.
Interpersonal intelligence alone is not eminently marketable, but some of it is needed in almost every type of job.
Intrapersonal intelligence is the capacity to understand oneself, to have an effective working model of oneself — including own’s desires, fears, and capacities — and to use such information effectively in regulating one’s own life. People with intrapersonal intelligence, such as Aristotle and Maya Angelou, have an ability to recognize and understand their own moods, desires, motivations, and intentions.”
Careers you could dominate with your intrapersonal intelligence include therapist, psychologist, counselor, entrepreneur, and clergy.
Well, okay — I guess, if you say so.
“Naturalistic intelligence involves expertise in the recognition and classification of the numerous species — the flora and fauna — of their environment. People with naturalistic intelligence, such as Charles Darwin and Jane Goodall, have an ability to identify and distinguish among different types of plants, animals, and weather formations that are found in the natural world.”
Careers you could dominate with your naturalist intelligence include botanist, biologist, astronomer, meteorologist, and geologist.
With the proper education and credentials, those careers typically pay well.
Gardner notes: “The linguistic and logical-mathematical modalities are the types most valued in school and society.”
This applies directly to our son Logan. He taught middle-school math a couple years, then transitioned into writing software. Additionally, Logan is often praised for his excellent communication skills — which are valuable and useful, even in the world of computer software.
Gardner’s theory states that everyone possesses all eight intelligences to varying degrees. We usually need a combination of intelligences to be successful. But no combination of intelligences is a surefire guarantee of success.
Meritocracy is a social system, society, or organization in which people get success or power because of their abilities, not because of their money or social position.
Both parties make the case for meritocracy. Republicans have long embraced the notion of people “pulling themselves up by their bootstraps.” This expression suggests that people can raise themselves out of poverty through hard work.
In 2019, the median hourly wage for 53 million Americans was just $10.22. The problem isn’t that people don’t work hard enough; the problem is low wages.
Democrats have long embraced the notion that learning equals earning, suggesting that college graduates are entitled to good wages, and less-educated workers are not.
There is a growing belief that meritocracy is a myth. According to Wikipedia: “Meritocracy, or achieving upward social mobility through one’s own merits regardless of one’s social position, is not widely attainable in capitalist societies because of inherent contradictions. Meritocracy is argued to be a myth because...wealth disparity and limited class mobility remain widespread, regardless of individual work ethic.
“In the United States, people of lower classes are conditioned to believe in meritocracy, despite class mobility in the country being among the lowest in industrialized economies...Americans are more inclined to believe in meritocracy out of the prospect that they will one day join the elite or upper class.”
58% of American workers live paycheck to paycheck. More than 50% of adult Americans play the lottery, and more than 60% gamble.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.