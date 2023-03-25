My parents were two very different people. Mom, a devout Catholic, never drank, smoked, or said a cussword in her life. Dad, a self-proclaimed pagan, liked to drink, gamble, and tell dirty jokes. Because of their drastic differences, I can almost always identify the source of my belief in this, my exposure to that, or my disdain for the other.
For example, I’m sure I got my disdain for royalty from my dad. Dad worked with a British chap, and he tormented the poor limey with crude and vulgar jokes about the queen. (I can’t recall the details, but I’m sure the jokes were too vulgar for newsprint.)
As I grew older, I had to rethink and unlearn many things I had learned from my dad, but I never saw a reason to rethink or unlearn my contempt for royalty. Hey, this is America, right? We fought a revolutionary war against the tyrannical King George III of Great Britain. With very few exceptions, the Founding Fathers did not want a monarchy in America. They clearly defined the roles and powers of Congress and the president in the Constitution, creating a system of checks and balances to prevent anyone from obtaining kingly (or queenly) status or power.
Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the US Constitution states: “No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States....”
Section 23 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Kentucky states: “The General Assembly shall not grant any title of nobility or hereditary distinction, nor create any office the appointment of which shall be for a longer time than a term of years.”
American exceptionalism is the belief that the United States is inherently different from — and presumably better than — other nations. America has a distinct ideology based on liberty, egalitarianism, individualism, republicanism, and democracy. There is no great love for royalty in America.
Or, so I thought until July 29, 1981, when Charles the Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) and Lady Diana Spencer were married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Touted as a “fairytale wedding” and the “wedding of the century,” an estimated 750 million people watched the wedding worldwide. The United Kingdom declared a national holiday, and numerous events and street parties were held around the UK to celebrate the wedding.
At the time, I was building a greenhouse for a family in southern Indiana. The man of the house was away at work. His wife and (young and fairly attractive) daughter were all atwitter about the royal wedding. They invited me inside to watch it on TV — but I declined.
It was natural and normal for Brits to make a big fuss over the royal wedding. I did not and could not understand why it appealed to many Americans.
A couple years later, I was a soldier stationed in Germany. My first trip outside Germany was a one-week vacation in London. I did the usual touristy things: I ate fish and chips (the best fish and chips ever), drank pints in a pub, rode a double-decker bus, and rode in a London taxi (or hackney carriage). I saw Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, and Piccadilly Circus, and I visited Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and Hyde Park.
More to the point, I saw the iconic Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, and I saw Kensington Palace where Prince Charles and Lady Diana resided. The palaces were about what you’d expect — big and old and not very homey looking.
In the pub where I drank pints, I asked a few people about Charles and Diana. No one seemed to grasp my cynical contempt for British royalty. Of course, my inquiries were subtle and cautious. But the Brits I spoke with unflinchingly supported their royalty — the queen, Charles and Diana, the whole royal shebang.
About a year later I visited Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands. The most liberal city in Europe, it was famous for its hash bars and legal brothels. I avoided the brothels, but my journalistic curiosity (yeah, right) soon landed me in a hash bar. Draft Heinekens cost one Dutch guilder (about 25 US cents), and excellent varieties of Lebanese, Afghani, and Moroccan hashish were listed on a menu at very reasonable prices.
The most common toast in the Netherlands is simply proost, meaning health. I was surprised when an Amsterdammer at my table toasted the queen. I didn’t know the Netherlands had a queen, but they did. Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix was Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years, from 1980 to 2013. I was further surprised to discover that the Dutch people loved their queen.
(12 nations in Europe retain a form of monarchy. They are Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the Vatican and the UK.)
According to the British Social Attitudes survey, having a monarchy was regarded as “very important” by a two-thirds (65%) majority in 1983.
In 1992, the fabulous fairy-tale image of the royal family was tarnished when three of the royals were separated or divorced from their partners. The separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana — they divorced in 1996 — was especially harmful. The shocking revelation of Charles’ affair with Camilla was more damaging still.
More recently, Charles’ younger son, Harry, and his beautiful American wife, Meghan, essentially quit being royals and moved to the US.
Serious allegations of sexual misconduct forced Prince Andrew, Charles’ younger brother, to withdraw from public life in 2020, and his honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages were removed by Queen Elizabeth II.
In Britain, support for the British monarchy has reached a new low. In the latest British Social Attitudes survey, only 55% said it was “very important” for Britain to have a monarchy, while those who say it is “not at all important” or should be abolished has reached 25% for the first time ever.
Just 47% of 18- to 24-year-old Brits say the UK should have a monarchy, compared with 86% of Brits aged 65 and over. Just 31% of 18- to 24-year-old Brits say they are proud of the British monarchy. The same number say they are embarrassed by it.
However, in a 2021 YouGov poll, 68% of Americans expressed a favorable view of the queen, and just 14% held an unfavorable opinion.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. Of course, that was a big deal in the UK, but why was it a big deal here? All the major TV networks rejiggered their usual programming schedule and provided extensive, in-depth coverage of the queen’s 10-day funeral, resplendent with numerous processions and tributes and commentary from celebrities and world leaders.
The coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is slated for Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. No doubt, the Brits will put on quite a show, with the traditional pomp and pageantry and royal splendor.
No doubt, the coronation will be televised in America, and our Anglophiles will be thrilled — but not me. If I want to see glamorous, privileged people who’ve become fabulously wealthy doing nothing, I’ll stream a few episodes of The Kardashians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.