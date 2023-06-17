My maternal grandparents, Grandma Dee and Pop, owned a big farm in LaGrange, Kentucky. Pop quit school at age 12 to help support his family. Grandma Dee finished the 8th grade. She managed their money and paid the bills; she had a good head for business, as they say.
I loved and respected old Grandma Dee and Pop. I never thought of them as stupid, or even undereducated — at least, not in a negative or disparaging way. They knew everything necessary to live a good life and raise a nice family.
My mother, however, understood the need for more and better education. After raising seven children, she finished college and earned a teaching degree. (She taught third grade until her untimely death at age 63.)
My three brothers and three sisters, and my wife and our two children, all have at least one college degree. I have mixed feelings about higher education.
In 1976, I married my high school sweetheart. We divorced in 1978 (no kids), and she resumed her studies at the University of Tennessee where her dad was a professor. Her mother was pursuing an academic career in Social Work, focusing on Appalachian women.
In 1990, I met and married my current wife, Carrie. She hails from Harlan County, Kentucky — in the heart of the Eastern Coalfield in the Appalachian Mountains. Such people are sometimes called “hillbillies.” My wife doesn’t mind it, but it’s a derogatory term. Mostly we call them “mountain people.”
Yes, the mountain people are different in ways, but I quickly discovered that many of the stereotypes weren’t accurate or true. For example, when I first courted Carrie, I bragged about my hunting and fishing abilities. I claimed I could kill and clean all sorts of critters — fish, turtles, frogs, rabbits, squirrels, quail, doves, and so on.
Unimpressed, Carrie stuck her cute little nose in the air and said, “We get our food from the grocery store.”
(Eventually I won Carrie over with my good looks and inimitable charm.)
Unbeknownst to me, in 1988 my former mother-in-law submitted her 164-page doctoral dissertation entitled “The Social Reality of a Group of Rural, Low-Status Appalachian Women: A Grounded Theory Study.”
It seems an ironic coincidence, don’t you think?
The dissertation begins: “This study was designed to develop a deeper understanding of the social realities of low-status, rural Appalachian women. Its methodological base is to be found in phenomenological philosophy which points to the power of the social context in the construction of social meanings.”
Uh — right. Can you possibly make that less clear and more confusing? And who are you calling “low status?”
There are six pages of definitions at the beginning of the dissertation: “The term low-status is used in this study to represent both the economic position of the women discussed and their ascribed social position relative to others in their social world. This approach is based on stratification theory as proposed by Max Weber. Weber saw property, power, and prestige as three separate though interacting bases on which hierarchies are created in any society. Property differences generate classes; power differences generate political parties; and prestige differences generate status groupings or strata (Tumin, 1967: 6).”
I read the entire 164-page dissertation. Most of its observations seemed fairly accurate — but not necessarily exclusive to “Appalachian” or “low-status” women. Moreover, I could describe the same social phenomena in plain English using one-tenth as many words.
So, what was my ex-mom-in-law hoping to accomplish? “Results of this study should be useful to social workers and other professionals who are providing social services or planning programs in this region. Knowledge of the women’s perception of their social context can enhance communication and allow the tailoring of social programs to fit the women’s perceived needs.”
It’s impossible to quantify any possible improvements in the lives of Appalachian women as a result of my ex-mom-in-law’s academic studies and writings. I haven’t noticed any significant improvements in Harlan County or eastern Kentucky.
Indeed, Harlan County’s population has plunged from 75,275 in 1940 to just 26,164 in 2021. Based on three major indicators—poverty, the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, and average life expectancy at birth—24/7 Wall Street has identified the 25 worst counties in America. Harlan is ranked the 10th worst county. Neighboring Bell County is ranked the 9th worst. Six of the 10 worst counties in America are found in eastern Kentucky.
Looking beyond Appalachia to the rest of America, one might easily conclude that the social sciences have failed us — or haven’t lived up to their promise and potential. The five major branches of social science are anthropology, economics, political science, psychology, and sociology. (Additionally, some consider history, law, and geography to be core social sciences.)
What has anthropology done for us, really? When I was a young teen, I read Margaret Mead’s Coming of Age in Samoa. It was an interesting, titillating read, but I doubt it changed me or the world very much.
Thanks to economics, we can quantify the growing wealth inequality in America. According to the Federal Reserve, the wealth of the top 1% increased by $6.5 trillion last year. The stock portfolios of the top 1% are worth $23 trillion, and they own a record 53.9% of individually held shares.
“Rising wealth inequality drives the stock market, which then drives more wealth inequality,” said Edward Wolff, professor of economics at New York University.
In 2021, the national poverty rate was 12.8%, and the child poverty rate (for people under age 18) was 16.9%.
I already knew that the rich get richer, and poor kids eat bologna. So, what are economists doing to fix it? And why don’t they fix inflation while they’re at it?
About 30 US Senators have a bachelor’s degree in political science; about 50 have a law degree. (Our Senator Mitch McConnell has both.) The general dysfunction in Congress suggests political scientists and lawyers don’t necessarily make good legislators.
Psychology is a relatively new social science — less than 200 years old. In my lifetime, its focus has shifted from Carl Jung, Sigmund Freud and psychoanalysis to Ivan Pavlov, B.F. Skinner and behaviorism to — don’t worry, there’s a pill for that.
According to John Hopkins Medicine: An estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older — about 1 in 4 adults — suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year.
According to the CDC: More than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.
Have the social sciences made us any healthier and happier?
In the MIT Press Reader, “To Fix the Social Sciences, Look to the ‘Dark Ages’ of Medicine,” (6/13/2019), Lee McIntyre identifies eight issues that afflict the social sciences. They are: too much untested theory, lack of experimentation/data, fuzzy concepts/misleading conclusions, ideological infection, cherry picking, lack of data sharing, lack of replication, and questionable causation.
I am not — I repeat, not — opposed to science. Yet I would argue that shoddy or shady or purposeless science is worse than no science at all. In my humble and undereducated opinion, the social sciences should focus their critical attention on improving the lives of everyday people — not impressing their fellow academics to gain prestige and tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.