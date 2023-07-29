America officially entered World War II in December 1941, immediately after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In January 1942, tires became the first product to be rationed, followed by automobiles in February 1942, and gasoline and sugar in May 1942.
In March 1943, cheeses and meats such as beef, pork, lamb, fish and tinned meats became rationed. Poultry, eggs, fresh milk—and horse meat—were not rationed.
In a CBS News report (2/21/2013), “Why don’t we eat horses?” Brian Montopoli writes: “In the United States, United Kingdom and some other nations, horse meat is largely reviled. Asked to explain why she would not eat horse meat, New York City resident Victoria Milton compared them to pets, saying that ‘people have horses and they love them and they’re part of their family.’
“In many other nations, however, eating horse meat is no big deal — and in some cultures, it’s even considered a delicacy. Mexico, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Poland and China are among the nations where many people eat horse meat without a second thought.
“There was a time when Americans did not have quite so much compunction about eating horse: A World War II-era photograph published by the Seattle Times in 2010 shows men holding a sign advertising ‘U.S. GOVERNMENT INSPECTED HORSE MEAT — NOT RATIONED.’ Those two words at the end are key: While beef was being rationed by the government at the time, horse meat was not.”
My parents were teenagers during WWII. They were neither proud nor ashamed of the fact that they sometimes ate horse meat. (Hey, it was wartime, and times were tough.) My parents said horse meat was okay — not their favorite thing, but okay.
In the US, it’s now illegal to sell horse meat for commercial human consumption. In some states, there is no law against killing your own horse and eating it. However, it’s illegal to consume horse meat in Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
My paternal grandmother loved veal. I used to give her veal as a present when I visited. Bob veal comes from calves that are just a few days or a few weeks old when slaughtered. Milk-fed veal comes from calves slaughtered at around 18 weeks. To help keep the meat tender, some calves are tightly tethered or confined to small cages called veal crates.
So, it’s legal and okay to confine and butcher a baby calf and sell its meat as veal, but it’s not legal or okay to butcher and sell an adult horse for meat.
James A. Serpell, director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Interaction of Animals and Society, said “it’s very difficult to think of a completely rational” argument for why certain animals are deemed acceptable to eat while others aren’t.
Much of our aversion to eating horse meat stems from our romanticized ideas about the American West. Roy Rogers had a beautiful palomino horse named Trigger who not only could chase down bad guys, he could dance. The Lone Ranger rode a great white stallion named Silver. These stalwart steeds were exceedingly intelligent, brave, and loyal — a cowboy’s best friend and constant companion.
Hollywood immortalized racing legends Secretariat and Seabiscuit in films bearing their names. Other famous horse films include Black Beauty, Hidalgo, and The Black Stallion.
So, am I suggesting that we start eating horses? Absolutely not — nor am I suggesting that we eat dogs, or cats.
According to the World Population Review: “Asia is the continent on which the consumption of dog meat is most widespread, with as many as 30 million dogs killed for human consumption each year according to estimates by the Humane Society International...The consumption of dog meat is said to be most common in China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Nagaland region in India...China is the biggest consumer of dog meat globally, consuming an estimated 10 million dogs (and four million cats) per year. Dog meat has been a tradition in China for thousands of years and is still eaten in many regions of the country.”
Today we can’t tolerate the idea of eating a dog, but this wasn’t always true in American culture. According to Wikipedia: “During the 19th century westward movement in the United States, mountain men, Native Americans, the US Army, as well as the Confederacy during the Civil War, frequently had to sustain themselves on dog meat; the first to be consumed would be the horses, then the mules, and lastly the dogs.
“In the Aztec Empire, Mexican hairless dogs were bred for...their meat. “Dogs were historically eaten in Tahiti and other islands of Polynesia...The Hawaiians raised both dogs and pigs as pets and for food.
They could not understand why their British and American visitors only found the pig suitable for consumption.”
That brings us to our furry feline friends — our cats. According to World Population Review: “For many years, thousands of stray cats in Vietnam have been snatched and sold to food vendors, households, and even restaurants. Vietnam has an extremely lucrative underground black market trade for cats...It is often made into a stew, or as a soup. It does not stop there, as cats can be skewered, served with lemongrass, served with ginger, or even marinated in coriander and chili. Many of the dishes seem to be prepared in the same way pork would be, and is considered a delicacy in Ho Chi Minh city.”
I knew a guy who spent a couple years in the Rocky Mountains. He ate bison, elk, mule deer, and bighorn sheep — but he claimed his favorite game meat was mountain lion.
In Petersen’s Hunting, “How to Cook Bobcat & Cougar Meat: Flavorful felines make great fare if you prepare them correctly,” Michael Pendley writes: “The concept of cats as food isn’t a new one. Many Native American tribes hunted them for that purpose, but for many modern hunters, cats as food is a hot-button issue. In America, cats just aren’t viewed as table fare. It’s a cultural thing, a food taboo.
“So why don’t we eat the big cats we hunt? It isn’t that the meat has an unpleasant texture or flavor; it’s actually very good. The most common description I hear of both mountain lion and bobcat is that it tastes like lean pork. And it does.”
Rabbits are most often sold as pets, but we raised them for food when I was growing up. Dad kept two does and a buck in backyard cages. They typically produced 40-50 rabbits a year. We slaughtered them when they were 10 to 12 weeks old — still young and tender. We ate rabbit fried, baked, fricasseed, and barbecued on the grill. Only one of my six siblings (my darling sister Mary) declined to eat rabbit.
At the ripe old age of 69, I’ve reached the conclusion that all life is sacred — dogs, cats, cows, horses, sheep, rabbits, turkeys, even fish. I probably shouldn’t eat meat — but I do. I try not to be a hypocrite about it.
