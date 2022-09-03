Thomas Darrel Arndell, Jr., also known as Tom, age 56, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Aug. 23, 2022.
Born Aug. 17, 1966 in McLean County, Illinois, he was the son of Thomas “Darrel” and Betty Arndell, of Leitchfield. Tom was a son, husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin to many.
Tom was an avid Louisville Cardinal sports fan and loved his family dearly. If Tom was not watching sports on TV, you could find him at a ballpark or basketball court watching his grandchildren. Tom also enjoyed a range of music and loved attending concerts with his children. Many joke that you could hear Tom’s music from a mile away. One thing Tom enjoyed most was making people smile and laugh. On any given day, Tom would tell jokes to bring happiness to everyone around. He retired from FedEx in Louisville and was a hard worker committed to providing for his family.
Survivors include parents Betty and Darrel Arndell; wife Sue Arndell, of Leitchfield; children Ashley (Dwayne) Cockriel and Bryce Arndell; grandchildren Eli, Bella, and Callie Cockriel; brother Scott (Amy) Arndell; sisters-in-law Beverly Lewis and Lora (Billy) Boling; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at the Caneyville Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Eveleigh Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Sunday to 12:30 p.m., at which time services were moved to the Caneyville Baptist Church where visitation continued until time of services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Dermitt Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
