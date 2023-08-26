Thomas “Freddie” Wilkins, age 54, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on July 19, 1969 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the son of Charlotte Robinson Tucker and the late Gene Wilkins.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linday Wilkins, of Caneyville; two sons, Ben Decker, of Caneyville, and Shane Clemons (Alana), of Leitchfield; a daughter, Cherish Logsdon (James), of Bardstown, KY; and his mother, Charlotte “Tucker” (Milt Galloway), of Westview, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Joe Brooks officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Union United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.