Three Grayson County golfers competed as individuals in the Madison Central Invitational at Gibson Bay Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Natalie Garrett shot a 94 to lead Grayson County in the Madison Central Invitational. Garrett was an All-5th Region selection for Grayson County in 2022.
Following Garrett, Amelia Newton shot a 106 for Grayson County in the Madison Central Invitational.
Alyssa Merrifield, another individual competitor for Grayson County, shot a 115 in the high school tournament held at Gibson Bay Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.