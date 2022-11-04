Three golfers from Grayson County High School have earned all-5th Region recognition for the recently completed season.
Sophomore Jackson Mayes, junior Landon Skees, and junior Natalie Garrett were named to the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association all-region teams.
All three qualified out of the 5th Region Tournament to the first round of the state tournament with Mayes advancing to the final two rounds at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Seth Shelley of Spencer County High School was named the boys’ region Player of the Year and North Hardin’s Ella Scherer was selected as the girls’ region Player of the Year.
Players were selected for the teams based on a season-long points system, according to the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association website.
